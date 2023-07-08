Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,197 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,292,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
