Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

