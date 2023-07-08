Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415,541 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $161,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

MSFT stock opened at $337.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

