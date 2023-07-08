Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.