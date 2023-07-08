MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $15.35 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

