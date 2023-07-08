Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.