Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Trading Up 1.5 %
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
