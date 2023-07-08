Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,612,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

