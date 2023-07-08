Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Salma Shah Purchases 2,055 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Free Report) insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,529.95).
Mitie Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.55. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.90 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
