Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Moatable has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moatable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moatable

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moatable by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Moatable by 69.2% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Moatable by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Moatable in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moatable in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moatable

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

Featured Stories

