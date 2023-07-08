Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $413.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

