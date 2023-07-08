MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,566,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,432,865 shares.The stock last traded at $24.32 and had previously closed at $24.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

