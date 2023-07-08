Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.7 %

MYGN stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.