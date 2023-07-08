National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 275 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

