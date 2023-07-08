National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 420 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 161.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,020,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.21.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

