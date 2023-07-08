National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

American Lithium Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $1.99 on Friday. American Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $427.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

