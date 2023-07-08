National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 7,251 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

RES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

