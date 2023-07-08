National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 365.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.