National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,095 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.