National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equitable were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Equitable by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Equitable by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

Equitable stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.