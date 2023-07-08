National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,184 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

