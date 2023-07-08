National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $238.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.