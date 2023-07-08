National Bank of Canada FI Has $44,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bumble were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Bumble by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bumble by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

