National Bank of Canada FI Has $54,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Calix were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Shares of CALX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

