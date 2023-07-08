National Bank of Canada FI Has $56,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in InMode were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

