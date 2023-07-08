National Bank of Canada FI Has $60,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 142.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UiPath were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

