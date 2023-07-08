National Bank of Canada FI Has $61,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,757 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

