National Bank of Canada FI Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,910,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 3,740.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 269,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.