National Bank of Canada FI Has $63,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 491,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,219,000 after acquiring an additional 225,369 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

