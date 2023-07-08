National Bank of Canada FI Invests $51,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

