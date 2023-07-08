National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPB opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

