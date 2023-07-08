National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $55,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.55 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

