National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SunPower were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of SunPower by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Stock Down 0.7 %

SPWR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

