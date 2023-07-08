National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

