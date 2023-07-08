National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FLS opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve



Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

