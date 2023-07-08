National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.62. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.