National Bank of Canada FI Sells 148,309 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,309 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UGI were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

UGI stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

