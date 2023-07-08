National Bank of Canada FI Sells 18,005 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average is $193.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

