National Bank of Canada FI Sells 201,413 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,719 shares of company stock worth $63,341,018 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

