National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,065 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.72 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

