National Bank of Canada FI Sells 215,600 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $13,071,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $10,706,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 170,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,445 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

