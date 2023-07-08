National Bank of Canada FI Sells 215,600 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
