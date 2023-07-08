National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,790 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

