National Bank of Canada FI Sells 320 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $311.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.49 and a 200 day moving average of $269.96. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $327.77.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

