National Bank of Canada FI Sells 400 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.