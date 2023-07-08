National Bank of Canada FI Sells 67,265 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,265 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group
In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cronos Group Price Performance
Cronos Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.49. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.