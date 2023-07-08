National Bank of Canada FI Sells 972 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.