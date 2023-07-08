National Bank of Canada FI Takes $59,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $58.42 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

