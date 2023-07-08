National Bank of Canada FI Takes $60,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

