National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 160,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

