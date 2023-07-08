National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

